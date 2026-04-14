Pete Davidson under fire after bizarre admission about fatherhood: 'It's Weird' 

Pete Davidson has become the topic of the town with his usual comments on fatherhood!
The Saturday Night Live alum turned a moment of joke into immense backlash as his remarks about embracing paternity unintentionally hurt several fans' sentiments online.
During the recent episode of his comedy show, Davidson candidly admitted that after becoming a "girl dad," he quit watching X-rated videos and went to rehab to get rid of his drug addiction.
"I went to rehab this time. I was like, ‘I’m gonna I’m gonna actually do it so I could save some of this money I’m making and stop blowing it on rehab," the 32-year-old American comedian and actor noted.
He went on sharing that, "I did family week, [which is] when, with your therapist, you Zoom your family, and they tell you how difficult it is for them to watch you do drugs."
Pete Davidson receives backlash:
The father of one further said becoming a girl dad also made it "harder" for him to watch p**n, which sparked widespread outrage.
As one said online, "Hey, so that’s a really weird thing to say."
"Hey, it’s actually not, and you’re just a weird dumbfuck for thinking that. It’s a joke about developing empathy for women after having a daughter, creep," another lashed out.
While a third called him "disgusting" for publicly humiliating fatherhood.
When did Pete Davidson and Lewis Hewitt welcomed their daughter:
For those in the room, Pete Davidson welcomed his only daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12th of last year with his partner, Elsie Hewitt.