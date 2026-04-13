Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein set pulses racing with 'Office Romance' first look

A sizzling chemistry is on its way to hit the screens soon!
In her latest Instagram post on Monday, April 13, Jennifer Lopez sparked anticipation among fans by unveiling the first official look at her raunchy chemistry with Brett Goldstein in their upcoming movie, Office Romance.
The photo shows the Maid in Manhattan actress and the 45-year-old English actor gazing at each other as they locked their eyes, offering a glimpse into their sizzling romance.
"Official first look. OFFICE ROMANCE. June 5 @netflix," captioned the American actress.
In the upcoming rom-com film, JLo portrays Jackie Cruz, CEO of a high-stakes company, who develops feelings for a new employee Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein, showing them navigating a secret relationship at their workplace.
While speaking to PEOPLE, the Birthday singer revealed that she was keen to play the character soon after reading the "fun, raunchy and romantic" script.
"It is a com rom! It's a classic romance, with modern edgier humor," gushed Lopez, adding that it "felt instantly special, a new kind of romantic comedy that really speaks to the times."
She continued, "I was booked back to back with other projects, but I knew I had to do this movie, so we made it work. I think it's exactly what we all need right now."
Shortly after Jennifer Lopez dropped the exciting first look, fans flooded the comments expressing anticipation for the movie.
Office Romance is slated to release on June 5, 2026.