Sarah Ferguson's camp finally reacts to her controversial ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs  

Sarah Ferguson and Sean Diddy Combs' controversial ties have finally been addressed by the former duchess's camp.
Over the weekend, reports from various online broadcasters circulated rumours about the alleged connection between the ex-Duchess of York and the hip-hop mogul.
An infamous royal author, Andrew Lownie, explained in his book, Entitled, chronicled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife’s conduct, how Diddy and Fergie established a "sexual" connection after meeting at a party in 2002.
Now, an insider close to Andrew's ex-wife debunked the rumours and dubbed the publisher's claims "fabricated."
The tipster told The Sun, "This is fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from Andrew Lownie."
A former employee of jailed Sean Combs, 56, alleged the rapper boasted about "slamming" Sarah, while another associate claimed the pair first met at a New York party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002 before embarking on what was described as a secret relationship beginning in 2004, per the extracts reported by the Daily Mail.
The book also suggested that Sarah met with Diddy, who has been behind bars since September 2024 due to trafficking and racketeering charges, in luxury hotels across Europe and Africa, including one venue costing £50,000 a night.
So far, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who has also disappeared from the spotlight due to Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's scandal, has yet to take action against the author.