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Selena Gomez reportedly excluded from Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 rehearsal

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker and the 'Stay' singer parted ways in 2018 after briefly dated each other over a decade

Selena Gomez reportedly excluded from Justin Biebers Coachella 2026 rehearsal
Selena Gomez reportedly excluded from Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 rehearsal   

Selena Gomez has been rumoured to have stopped attending ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's Coachella rehearsals.

Over the weekend, when the Baby singer was rehearsing before his superhit musical comeback with "Bieberchella" at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, it was also attended by the Calm Down hitmaker, as reported by multiple media outlets.

As soon as Justin hit the stage on Saturday night, the timeline flooded with whispers, a rumour that exploded, claiming that Selena had tried to sneak into Justin’s rehearsal earlier that day, only to be physically blocked by security and allegedly "harassed."

The digital chaos began when a photo circulated on X, with users claiming it showed Selena and her manager lurking backstage right before the Yummy crooner's set.

However, the quality of the image did not clarify whether it was really Selena who attended the show.

While some fans joked it was her "clone" or that she was probably at home with Benny Blanco, others were convinced that it was all real.

P.C. X
P.C. X 

Later, an alleged Instagram Story from Selena's account hit X, which read, "Just came out to see Justin Bieber's rehearsal and ended up getting harassed by his security @couchella this is unacceptable. I came in peace and got treated like a criminal. I will be taking this further."

As of now, neither Selena Gomez nor Justin Bieber has responded to this ongoing controversy. 

For those unaware, the Calm Down hitmaker and the Sorry singer dated each other over a decade before parted ways in 2018.   

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