News
News

Katy Perry breaks silence on Ruby Rose's shocking physical abuse claims

Ruby Rose alleged Katy Perry of physically assaulted her back in August 2010

Katy Perry breaks silence on Ruby Roses shocking physical abuse claims
Katy Perry breaks silence on Ruby Rose's shocking physical abuse claims  

Katy Perry has finally addressed Ruby Rose’s shocking claims. 

After the social media caused a non-stop stir with the allegations the 40-year-old Australian actress and television host made against the former American Idol host.

"Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne," Ruby accused the Roar hitmaker after she went viral on social media following her high-profile appearance at the 2026 Coachella.

However, the Bandaids crooner’s representative has now issued a brief statement denying the accusations.

P.C. X
P.C. X 

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are dangerous, reckless lies," Katy’s spokesperson added.

The statement read, "Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Ruby Rose's comments were kicked off by a comment about Katy Perry attending Coachella over the weekend, along with her partner, Justin Trudeau, when Rose responded to a Threads post by Complex Music Threads mentioning the Dark Horse singer. 

The reality television host  wrote that she would go to a police station to see if an investigation into any of my "experiences" of assault could be done, alluding to incidents beyond the Perry allegation. 

Pete Davidson under fire after bizarre admission about fatherhood: 'It's Weird'
Pete Davidson under fire after bizarre admission about fatherhood: 'It's Weird'
Selena Gomez reportedly excluded from Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 rehearsal
Selena Gomez reportedly excluded from Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 rehearsal
Leonardo DiCaprio brutally trolled over Coachella outing with Vittoria Ceretti: 'Grandpa'
Leonardo DiCaprio brutally trolled over Coachella outing with Vittoria Ceretti: 'Grandpa'
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein set pulses racing with 'Office Romance' first look
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein set pulses racing with 'Office Romance' first look
Nicole Kidman makes emotional career decision after Simon Baker ex's shocking move
Nicole Kidman makes emotional career decision after Simon Baker ex's shocking move
'Euphoria' S3 director reacts to Sydney Sweeney's explicit scene amid backlash
'Euphoria' S3 director reacts to Sydney Sweeney's explicit scene amid backlash
'The Hunger Games' prequel trailer debuts Joseph Zada, Elle Fanning in new cast
'The Hunger Games' prequel trailer debuts Joseph Zada, Elle Fanning in new cast
Justin Bieber leaves Hailey Bieber awestruck with swoon-worthy Coachella shout-out
Justin Bieber leaves Hailey Bieber awestruck with swoon-worthy Coachella shout-out
Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance
Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance
Britney Spears drops disturbing video hours before unexpected rehab update
Britney Spears drops disturbing video hours before unexpected rehab update
Katy Perry's Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims
Katy Perry's Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims
Karol G drops bombshell message at Coachella 2026: ‘It’s not just about me'
Karol G drops bombshell message at Coachella 2026: ‘It’s not just about me'

Popular News

Meghan Markle blasted for eclipsing Carey Mulligan days after King Charles honored her

Meghan Markle blasted for eclipsing Carey Mulligan days after King Charles honored her
2 hours ago
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez expecting first baby? Author’s new confession sparks curiosity

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez expecting first baby? Author’s new confession sparks curiosity
3 hours ago
Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up

Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up
4 hours ago