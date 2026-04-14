Katy Perry breaks silence on Ruby Rose's shocking physical abuse claims  

Katy Perry has finally addressed Ruby Rose’s shocking claims.
After the social media caused a non-stop stir with the allegations the 40-year-old Australian actress and television host made against the former American Idol host.
"Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne," Ruby accused the Roar hitmaker after she went viral on social media following her high-profile appearance at the 2026 Coachella.
However, the Bandaids crooner’s representative has now issued a brief statement denying the accusations.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are dangerous, reckless lies," Katy’s spokesperson added.
The statement read, "Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."
Ruby Rose's comments were kicked off by a comment about Katy Perry attending Coachella over the weekend, along with her partner, Justin Trudeau, when Rose responded to a Threads post by Complex Music Threads mentioning the Dark Horse singer.
The reality television host wrote that she would go to a police station to see if an investigation into any of my "experiences" of assault could be done, alluding to incidents beyond the Perry allegation.