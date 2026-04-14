News
News

Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance gets emotional praise from DJ Tay James

The Peaches singer kicked off his first of two headlining sets at the Indio, California festival

Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance gets emotional praise from DJ Tay James
Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance gets emotional praise from DJ Tay James

Justin Bieber is approaching Coachella “his way,” according to his longtime collaborator DJ Tay James.

The Peaches singer kicked off his first of two headlining sets at the Indio, California festival on Saturday, April 11, with his longtime friend and collaborator saying the singer is handling the big show entirely on his own terms.

"I've been with him for 15 years, and this is something that I know he's always wanted to do," James told PEOPLE at the Absolut Hottest Brunch: Desert Edition at a villa steps from the festival grounds in Indio, Calif., hours before Bieber's set.

He went on to say, "And he's doing it his way, and I'm happy for him."

"I'm only here for Justin. If he wasn't gracing the stage, I'd be at home," James says.

He noted, "I'm just honestly proud of him and the journey that he's been on. And for him to actually do this the way that he wanted to do, I'm just super proud."

Before going to the festival to watch his “best friend” take the stage, James performed at the Absolut brunch and said his Absolut Tabasco spicy lemonade was the “best way to kick off the big day.”

James added, "At this point, I am a [Coachella] seasoned vet. I feel like I have mad championship rings of surviving Coachella, and I'm just happy to be here for this magical weekend."


Justin Bieber headlined the first weekend of Coachella 2026 on Saturday, April 11, delivering a minimalist and highly unconventional set.

Nicole Kidman 'freaks out' as ex Keith Urban's explosive 'revenge' plan exposed
Nicole Kidman 'freaks out' as ex Keith Urban's explosive 'revenge' plan exposed
Inside Selena Gomez clone mystery: From SAG Fall, Epstein links to viral claims
Inside Selena Gomez clone mystery: From SAG Fall, Epstein links to viral claims
Selena Gomez stands by Demi Lovato amid Justin Bieber Coachella drama
Selena Gomez stands by Demi Lovato amid Justin Bieber Coachella drama
Britney Spears’ sons play ‘big part’ in her decision to enter rehab
Britney Spears’ sons play ‘big part’ in her decision to enter rehab
Hailey Bieber shares rare family moments from Justin Bieber’s Coachella weekend
Hailey Bieber shares rare family moments from Justin Bieber’s Coachella weekend
Katy Perry breaks silence on Ruby Rose's shocking physical abuse claims
Katy Perry breaks silence on Ruby Rose's shocking physical abuse claims
Pete Davidson under fire after bizarre admission about fatherhood: 'It's Weird'
Pete Davidson under fire after bizarre admission about fatherhood: 'It's Weird'
Selena Gomez reportedly excluded from Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 rehearsal
Selena Gomez reportedly excluded from Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 rehearsal
Leonardo DiCaprio brutally trolled over Coachella outing with Vittoria Ceretti: 'Grandpa'
Leonardo DiCaprio brutally trolled over Coachella outing with Vittoria Ceretti: 'Grandpa'
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein set pulses racing with 'Office Romance' first look
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein set pulses racing with 'Office Romance' first look
Nicole Kidman makes emotional career decision after Simon Baker ex's shocking move
Nicole Kidman makes emotional career decision after Simon Baker ex's shocking move
'Euphoria' S3 director reacts to Sydney Sweeney's explicit scene amid backlash
'Euphoria' S3 director reacts to Sydney Sweeney's explicit scene amid backlash

Popular News

Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after 'Border 2' success

Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after 'Border 2' success
3 hours ago
Princess Beatrice husband celebrate as Prince William, Harry's relative shares big news

Princess Beatrice husband celebrate as Prince William, Harry's relative shares big news

38 minutes ago
Selena Gomez stands by Demi Lovato amid Justin Bieber Coachella drama

Selena Gomez stands by Demi Lovato amid Justin Bieber Coachella drama
2 hours ago