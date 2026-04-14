Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance gets emotional praise from DJ Tay James

Justin Bieber is approaching Coachella “his way,” according to his longtime collaborator DJ Tay James.
The Peaches singer kicked off his first of two headlining sets at the Indio, California festival on Saturday, April 11, with his longtime friend and collaborator saying the singer is handling the big show entirely on his own terms.
"I've been with him for 15 years, and this is something that I know he's always wanted to do," James told PEOPLE at the Absolut Hottest Brunch: Desert Edition at a villa steps from the festival grounds in Indio, Calif., hours before Bieber's set.
He went on to say, "And he's doing it his way, and I'm happy for him."
"I'm only here for Justin. If he wasn't gracing the stage, I'd be at home," James says.
He noted, "I'm just honestly proud of him and the journey that he's been on. And for him to actually do this the way that he wanted to do, I'm just super proud."
Before going to the festival to watch his “best friend” take the stage, James performed at the Absolut brunch and said his Absolut Tabasco spicy lemonade was the “best way to kick off the big day.”
James added, "At this point, I am a [Coachella] seasoned vet. I feel like I have mad championship rings of surviving Coachella, and I'm just happy to be here for this magical weekend."
Justin Bieber headlined the first weekend of Coachella 2026 on Saturday, April 11, delivering a minimalist and highly unconventional set.