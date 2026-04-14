'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' first poster reveals Zendaya, Tom Holland chemistry  

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has revealed new teaser posters, and fans cannot stop gushing over the new chemistry of Tom Holland and Zendaya.
On Tuesday, April 4, the official Instagram account of the upcoming movie revealed the new poster, which is already fuelling conversations online.
“New teaser poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In theatres July 31,” the caption read.
One of the newly released visuals places Zendaya front and centre, hinting at her character’s emotional significance in the upcoming film.
Revealed during CinemaCon, the posters arrive at a time when anticipation around the next Spider-Man chapter is steadily building.
As the new poster went viral on social media, several fans gushed over it as it highlighted the new dynamics of Peter Parker and MJ, with many assuming that MJ (portrayed by Zendaya) will have the same fate as Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man, released in 2012.
For those unaware, the posters were showcased during Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where exclusive footage from the film was also screened.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is being positioned as a fresh take on Spider-Man’s journey.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.