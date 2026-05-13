Meg Stalter set to lead 'Oh, Mary!' on Broadway following Maya Rudolph run

Meg Stalter is set to take over the lead role in the Broadway production Oh, Mary!, bringing her signature comedic style to the “bratty curls” character.
The Hacks star will make her Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre, July 6-September 12.
Maya Rudolph, who is currently in the role of Mary, will play her final performance July 5.
Sam Pinkleton’s Oh, Mary! is a satirical Broadway production loosely inspired by Mary Todd Lincoln’s time in the White House and her imagined desire to revive her stage career amid the Civil War.
The production premiered off-Broadway to strong reviews in early 2024 before making its Broadway transfer that summer.
At the Tonys, the production picked up five nominations and saw Cole Escola honored for Best Actor alongside Pinkleton for direction.
TheaterMania’s review calls it, “without a doubt, the funniest comedy on Broadway right now.”
The actress portrays Kayla on Hacks, sharing the screen with Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs.
Last year saw Meg Stalter front Netflix’s Too Much, a rom-com series created by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber.
To note, the performances are currently scheduled and on sale at the Lyceum Theatre.