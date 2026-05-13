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Dua Lipa breaks down viral 'funmaxxing' trend as legal battle with Samsung intensifies

The 'Levitating' crooner embroiled in messy legal battle with Samsung over copyrights claims

Dua Lipa breaks down viral funmaxxing trend as legal battle with Samsung intensifies
Dua Lipa breaks down viral 'funmaxxing' trend as legal battle with Samsung intensifies  

Dua Lipa is seemingly shifting her focus from the escalating legal battle with Samsung. 

The Albanian singer, who recently sued the world's largest technology companies, has reportedly begun her wedding celebrations, as her marriage with her fiancée, Callum Turner, nears.

On Wednesday, May 13, Lipa turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of images, featuring herself from the recent trip with several of her friends.

Apart from the swoon-worthy photos, the Levitating crooner also broke down the real meaning of the viral Gen-Z trend, funmaxxing.

"Funmaxxing is an internet slang term describing the practice of intentionally maximising enjoyment," the One Kiss singer captioned her photos. 

The 20-slide frame also included a lavish dinner with her friends, in the absence of Turner, which appeared to be the singer’s bachelorette party. 

Is Dua Lipa on her bachelorette party? 

As new snaps of the critically acclaimed singer went viral on social media, fans flocked to the comment section as several are already convinced that Dua Lipa is currently on her "bachelorette" party with her friends. 

With one commenting, "Our stunning brideeeee."

"This sounds like a bachelorette party to me," another noticed.

While a third said, "I know that you are going to marry, but if you want to think about it, I’m here."

When is Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding? 

The wedding buzz of pop star and Callum Turner intensified when a report recently claimed that the couple is planning a lavish, three-day wedding in Palermo, Sicily, from September 5 to 7, this year.

Dua Lipa's legal battle with Samsung? 

This update came after Samsung broke its silence on Dua's allegations that the South Korean tech giant used her image on its TV packaging without her consent.

On Tuesday, May 12, the tech giant denied the allegations made by the British pop star, sharing that the image was used with authorisation obtained through her content partner.

The drama emerged when the singer's team filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for Central California last week, seeking over $15 million in damages for violating copyright, trademark and publicity rights laws.

However, Dua Lipa has seemingly shrugged off Samsung's latest response as she embarked on her bachelorette party. 

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