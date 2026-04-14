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Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry touched down in Melbourne in the early morning hours with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has reportedly suffered another legal setback during a low-key trip to Australia with Meghan Markle.

A previously undisclosed resignation letter from former Sentebale trustees has surfaced, containing allegations of misconduct and intimidation against chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

The document emerged shortly after the charity filed defamation proceedings involving the Duke of Sussex, following his 2024 departure from the organization he co-founded in memory of Princess Diana.

Mark Dyer and five fellow trustees signed the correspondence when the full board stepped down in March 2025 in protest of Dr Chandauka’s leadership, with the letter kept private until now.

The trustees claimed they had "unanimously decided to resign" following months of raising "significant concerns" about Dr Chandauka's alleged conduct.

According to the letter, this was "not a sudden decision" but rather the culmination of prolonged difficulties.

Among the allegations, the former board members claimed Dr Chandauka had attempted to alter official board minutes and presided over a "breakdown" in relations with staff and major financial backers.

They alleged her leadership had produced an "adverse effect" on the organisation.

The trustees wrote that these actions further "diminished trust" within Sentebale.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, co-founders of the charity, resigned as patrons in March 2025, saying they were aligned with trustees’ concerns and would not continue under Dr Chandauka’s leadership.

Separately, court documents show Sentebale has filed proceedings alleging Harry and Mark Dyer coordinated an “adverse media campaign” that damaged the charity, claims both deny.

Notably, this report emerged amid Prince Harry touched down in Melbourne in the early morning hours with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will proceed through customs like ordinary travellers before beginning their privately funded four-day visit across three Australian cities.

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