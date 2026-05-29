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Royal Family break silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles

King Frederik opens up about his mother, Queen Margrethe II's deteriorating health after celebrating his 58th birthday

Royal Family break silence on former Queen Margrethes health struggles
Royal Family break silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles  

The Royal Family has broken the silence on the health update of former Queen Margrethe II. 

On Friday, May 29th, the Danish monarch, King Frederik X's office shared that Her Majesty had successfully undergone surgery at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

The 86-year-old Queen was returned to the hospital earlier this week after she had undergone a balloon angioplasty of a coronary artery.

On behalf of Their Majesties, the director of communications, Nina Z. Munch-Perrin, said that the surgery took place on Thursday, May 28th.

"As previously announced, Queen Margrethe will remain at Rigshospitalet for a few more days. Her Majesty is making a good recovery," they announced. 

P.C. Danish Royal Family./Instagram stories
P.C. Danish Royal Family./Instagram stories 

Due to these health developments, Her Majesty has cancelled several upcoming public engagements. You can stay updated on her recovery progress and future royal appearances via the official Danish Royal House website.

On Monday, May 25th, People reported that the former Queen of Denmark rushed to the National Hospital (Rigshospitalet) in Copenhagen less than two weeks after suffering a heart attack.

She also skipped King Frederik's 58th birthday as she was hospitalized on the same day.

For those unaware, Queen Margrethe II stepped down from the Danish throne in 2023, her son King Frederik X abdicated, after she served more than 52 years as Queen.   

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