Charles Spencer hosts estate gathering after welcoming new family member

Charles Spencer has hosted a gathering at his Northamptonshire estate following the arrival of a new addition to his family.
Princess Diana's younger brother hosted a party at his Northamptonshire estate shortly after welcoming a new addition to his family with wife Cat Jarman, inviting the Northamptonshire Steelbacks squad and their partners for an evening barbecue at Althorp House.
The 9th Earl Spencer hosted the gathering with his wife, Professor Cat Jarman, at their 13,000-acre Northamptonshire estate.
Earl Spencer joked that he "felt quite short next to 6 foot 7 inch Australian bowler Harry Conway" and expressed delight at seeing "fellow Aussie internationals Nathan McSweeney & Chris Lynn relaxing in the Library."
The historian highlighted his family’s 150-year connection with Northamptonshire cricket and said he would host a formal dinner for the team if they win this summer’s T20 Blast.
Just days earlier, Althorp House welcomed a newborn alpaca on May 23, with Earl Spencer announcing the birth on Instagram and naming it after the Arizona location where he married Professor Cat Jarman.
The birth came less than a fortnight after the couple exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, on May 15.
Earl Spencer called it the “happiest day ever” while sharing wedding photos taken against the red rock backdrop of Cathedral Rock.