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Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embarked on their highly anticipated Australia trip

Meghan Markle sparks PR stunt claims after no wrinkle compliment in Australia
Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kicked off their long-awaited Australia trip, which began with a woman showering the duchess with compliments and royal fans branding the exchange as PR stunts.

During the first day of their trip on Tuesday, April 14, Meghan made a solo stop at a centre run by McAuley Community Services for Women, which supports women and children struggling with violence and homelessness; the Duchess of Sussex donned an apron and served frittata.

At one point, Meghan was introduced to a woman named Leah, who said to the mother-of-two, "You look amazing. You look like a model."


Responding to the compliment, Meghan replied, "Oh my gosh, that's so generous."

The woman continued, "You've got children, and you don't have wrinkles. Nice glow as well." The 44-year-old noted, "You are so nice."

After the video was posted on Hello! Magazine social media accounts, netizens flooded the comment section of the post, calling the exchange "fake" while grilling Meghan over her father's condition.

"Who was paid to say this? Unedited photos show a very different story. And this was even filmed with a soft focus lens," one comment on Instagram read.

Another user penned, "Why not ask her why she doesn’t speak to her dad?"

"It's all staged," a third user claimed.

While a fourth comment read, "this PR is crazy."

Meghan and Prince Harry's visit to Australia marks their return to the country nearly eight years after their royal tour in 2018.

Their first day also included stops at the Royal Children's Hospital and a gathering with veteran families at the Australian National Veterans' Art Museum in Melbourne.

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