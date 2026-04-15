Prince Harry calls himself an 'upgrade of King Charles' in new emotional speech

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex has once again shed light on his struggles after embracing fatherhood as he opens up on men's mental health.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the Whitten Oval, the training center of Australian rules football club Western Bulldogs on Wednesday morning, the 41-year-old royal brought up his dad, King Charles' name in an emotional confession.
At the training and administrative base, Harry spoke to Movember's global director of men's health research, Dr Zac Seidler, and other members of the charity - which is a men's mental health organisation based in Melbourne, Australia.
During his candid discussion with Zac, Harry highlighted how therapy has personaly helped him in fixing various issues and how parents should evolve as social media transforms family dynamics.
"That's just one example of conversations that are now happening in households between kids and parents that never existed between me and my parents," he said.
Reflecting on his early days of fatherhood, the Duke of Sussex added, "My wife was the one creating life, and I was there to witness it."
He continued, "And I think for many guys, you try to think about what service can I provide at this point, because my work here is done to some extent."
"And then when it comes back around again, I think the biggest tip that I was given, actually, from my therapist in the UK, was just be aware of how you feel once the baby is born," added Harry.
Harry also highlighted that "From my perspective, our kids are our upgrade."
"That's not how I was taught, but that was my take on it - not to say I was an upgrade of my dad or that my kids are an upgrade of me," he admitted.
Prince William's brother further noted, "That's the approach that I take, to know that with the world the way that it goes, the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be an upgrade."
Movember, which is a worldwide charity dedicated to enhancing men's health was established in 2003.
The organisation particularly help men with mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.