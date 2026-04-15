‘The Voice’: Winner of $100,000 prize officially announced

The Season 29 of The Voice aka The Voice: Battle of Champions recently announced its winner.
After weeks of competition, Team Adam Levine’s Alexia Jayy was crowned the winner of the latest season.
Jayy performed a cover of One and Only by Adele in the finale before commanding an impressive rendition of Lady Marmalade.
She didn’t do a big formal speech on stage, however, ahead of the semifinals on Monday, April 13, Jayy posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.
She said, "And to the other incredible artists standing beside me in this Top 9… it’s been an honor sharing this journey with you."
The newly crowned winner further said, "Y’all are not only insanely talented, but genuinely good people, and I’m grateful for the laughs, the support, and the moments we’ve shared behind the scenes. No matter what happens, we already won in so many ways."
The winner concluded, saying, "Tomorrow, I’m not just singing for me… I’m singing for everybody who believes in me, everybody who’s ever poured into me, and everybody back home."
Apart from Alexia Jayy, Liv Ciara from Team Kelly was named the runner-up.
Ciara held her own during the finale as she performed songs like Billie Eilish’s, The Greatest and a duet of Stay with Kelly Clarkson.
Team Legend's Lucas West finished in third place. West delivered a Cold As Ice rock performance in the finale.
Moreover, Team Kelly Clarkson’s Mikenley Brown came in fourth place.