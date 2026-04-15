Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun go Instagram official with sweet post 

Sydney Sweeney has officially confirmed her new romance with Scooter Braun!
The couple, who have been in the limelight due to their whirlwind romance, have finally revealed their relationship status, leaving the internet in a frenzy.
On Wednesday, April 15, the Euphoria actress turned to her Instagram stories to re-share the popular musical duo TwoSet Violin's post, who recently attended the HBO television series premiere with the entire cast of the superhit show.
However, Sydney sparked buzz as she re-shared the only sweet snap featuring herself and Scooter, who was also in attendance at the event.
The monochromatic snap showed the American businessman and investor sweetly posed alongside the Anyone But You starlet, who leans on him as she beams with joy.
Notably, the detail that somehow convinced fans that the two have confirmed the relationship is the heart, which was posted alongside the snap.
This surprise social media move came a few days after several bombshell media reports claimed that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun had confirmed their romance at the Euphoria premiere earlier this month.
The two shocked onlookers were seen sharing a sweet public display of affection while kissing inside the venue.
It is pertinent to note that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been romantically connected since last year.