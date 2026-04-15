Kriti Sanon reveals strict calorie deficit for ‘Cocktail 2’

Kriti Sanon recently dished out that she followed a strict calorie deficit routine for her role in the upcoming movie, Cocktail 2.
The 35-year-old actress, who will soon star in the sequel to the 2012 cult romantic drama which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, had a conversation with IANS.
During her interview, the Crew actress revealed, “Honestly, during Cocktail, it was the only time when I was on a very strict diet and a consistent workout routine.
Sanon went on to say, “And for the first time, I followed a calorie deficit diet, which had never happened in my life.
The Tere Ishk Mein star then added, “We were shooting in Italy, in Sicily… and when it comes to food there, it’s mostly pizza, pasta, pizza… all of that. And I was like… ah.”
Though the Do Patti performer did not specifically unveil the exact amount of weight she lost, she did disclose that she adopted such strict habits for the role in the sequel specifically.
The Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 is an upcoming movie that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Directed by Homi Adajania, and written by Luv Ranjan, the forthcoming romantic comedy drama film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026.