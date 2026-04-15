News
News

Kriti Sanon reveals strict calorie deficit for ‘Cocktail 2’

‘Cocktail 2’ stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles

Kriti Sanon reveals strict calorie deficit for ‘Cocktail 2’
Kriti Sanon reveals strict calorie deficit for ‘Cocktail 2’

Kriti Sanon recently dished out that she followed a strict calorie deficit routine for her role in the upcoming movie, Cocktail 2.

The 35-year-old actress, who will soon star in the sequel to the 2012 cult romantic drama which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, had a conversation with IANS.

During her interview, the Crew actress revealed, “Honestly, during Cocktail, it was the only time when I was on a very strict diet and a consistent workout routine.

Sanon went on to say, “And for the first time, I followed a calorie deficit diet, which had never happened in my life.

Kriti Sanon shared BTS from Cocktail 2 movie set


The Tere Ishk Mein star then added, “We were shooting in Italy, in Sicily… and when it comes to food there, it’s mostly pizza, pasta, pizza… all of that. And I was like… ah.”

Though the Do Patti performer did not specifically unveil the exact amount of weight she lost, she did disclose that she adopted such strict habits for the role in the sequel specifically.

The Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 is an upcoming movie that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by Homi Adajania, and written by Luv Ranjan, the forthcoming romantic comedy drama film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026.

Karan Johar left awestruck by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, pens emotional note
Karan Johar left awestruck by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, pens emotional note
Asha Bhosle funeral: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan skipped singer last rites
Asha Bhosle funeral: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan skipped singer last rites
‘Brahmāstra’ sequel in danger as 'Ramayana' locks release date
‘Brahmāstra’ sequel in danger as 'Ramayana' locks release date
Shreya Ghoshal spellbinds fans with melodious cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'
Shreya Ghoshal spellbinds fans with melodious cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 4th anniversary with snowy vacation snaps
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 4th anniversary with snowy vacation snaps
Varun Dhawan in trouble amid alleged smear campaign row over new film
Varun Dhawan in trouble amid alleged smear campaign row over new film
Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled after losing temper during IPL match appearance
Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled after losing temper during IPL match appearance
Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after 'Border 2' success
Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after 'Border 2' success
Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up
Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up
Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine sparks reaction: ‘Why you damaged your body’
Alia Bhatt’s shocking sleep routine sparks reaction: ‘Why you damaged your body’
Ramsha Khan breaks silence on ‘marriage’ with Khushhal Khan
Ramsha Khan breaks silence on ‘marriage’ with Khushhal Khan
Asha Bhosle’s funeral: Everything we know about the legendary singer's final rites
Asha Bhosle’s funeral: Everything we know about the legendary singer's final rites

Popular News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
55 minutes ago
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'

Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
an hour ago
Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow

Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow
36 minutes ago