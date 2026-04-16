Netflix ‘Toaster’ gets shocking two-word review: 'Totally wasted'

Netflix’s newly released comedy, Toaster, received a two-word review from critics, described as "totally wasted".
Released on 15 April 2026 on the giant streamer, the black comedy thriller stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.
The story follows an ungenerous man who becomes obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple.
Soon as the movie was released on Netflix, the highly anticipated movie had a mix review, mostly generating negative. Few called it a stupid movie with even more stupid dialogues and other requested to skip this type of project.
Let’s have a look at what social media users on X account wrote about Toaster:
One user wrote, “Hey @NetflixIndia Don't you guys watch the movie before uploading it? What a rubbish movie this #Toaster is. If a right-winger catches one or two of the slang words in it, you'll be in trouble. Who writes such a stupid movie and even more stupid dialogues?”
Another one commented, “One word review - #Toaster Totally wasted. @RajkummarRao please skip this type of project. It’s a black spot on dark comedy. Rating - 1/5”
One of the social media users shared, “As title says, film revolves around a Toaster. Has scope for humour, but poor writing offers nothing. Not even a single comedy scene landed well. Sanya Malhotra Gud Perf. Rajkummar Rao OK. Gud Music. Zero Engagement. Overall its a pure Waste of 2 Hrs. SKIP!!”
However, one of the users did praise Archana Singh’s acting in the movie, writing, “Archana Puran Singh as Mrs Pherwani the only good thing of #Toaster movie is also wasted in 2nd half.”
One user rolled out his verdict, sharing that Toaster starts on a fun note but fails to maintain it.
According to him, routine story with weak screenplay and comedy that doesn’t land in the second half.
For the view, there was no emotional connection and the music was poor.
In the end, an X user wrote, “#Toaster Review: A Complete Brain Roast 1/5 Toaster on
@NetflixIndia fails badly as a crime comedy. Weak execution, forced performances, and jokes that drain your patience. Feels like a film made for business, not for the audience.”