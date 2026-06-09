Imran Khan’s response to ‘What if your daughter dates someone like you’ goes viral

Imran Khan opened up about his daughter’s future relationships and the possibility of her dating someone with qualities similar to his.
The Bollywood actor, who returned to acting after an approximate 10-year hiatus, had a candid conversation with Malini Agarwal on Not Done Yet.
During their conversation, the host asked Khan how he would feel if his daughter grew up and decided to date someone like him.
To which, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star responded, “Yeah, for sure. And it is exactly the thought of something like that that drives me to try and be the best possible version of myself.”
The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan performer also used the question to explain how becoming a parent has made him more conscious of his own behaviour, habits and emotional patterns.
According to Khan, many of the patterns people carry into their lives are inherited from what they witnessed growing up.
“In some way, I guess that is what informs a great number of my life choices. Right. You know, these patterns from our parents,” said the Khan I Hate Luv Storys actor, adding, “Yeah, it's all inner child stuff.”
On professional front, Imran Khan, who recently starred in the comedy-drama film Happy Patel alongside Vir Das, is also set to star in a Netflix movie, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, alongside Bhumi Pednekar.