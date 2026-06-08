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'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change

'Dhamaal 4' makers have reportedly preponed their release date

Dhamaal 4 gets new release date after schedule change
'Dhamaal 4' gets new release date after schedule change

Dhamaal 4 has been preponed and will now get a new release date.

As per Bollywood Hungama, it is reported that Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari had been moved to July 3 from July 10.

Now, the makers of Dhamaal 4 have also reportedly preponed their release.

A source close to the film shared, “Dhamaal 4 was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17. It’ll now release a week earlier, on July 10. There has been buzz in the trade that Alpha is releasing on July 3.”

The tipster went on to reveal, “So, the July 10 slot is now vacant and hence, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to take up the date. They feel that July 10 is apt for their film and would be a treat for the fans as they’ll get to see the comic caper a week earlier. An official announcement is expected soon.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 sees the core cast back in action, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, with several new actors like Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan joining the lineup.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, and is produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios. 

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