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Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’

Farah Khan recalls her face-to-face with the late King of Pop

Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’
Farah Khan on ditching Shah Rukh Khan for Michael Jackson: ‘I still get...’

Farah Khan recently went down memory lane, recalling the moment she chose to meet Michael Jackson over Shah Rukh Khan.

The popular Indian filmmaker and choreographer, who recently met and interviewed Campus Beats actress Shruti Sinha for her latest YouTube vlog, shared details of her brief interaction with the King of Pop.

Dishing out how she abandoned everything else just to meet him, Khan said, "Shah Rukh was performing, and I had gone to choreograph for Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and all."

She then revealed that the same event sponsor told her Michael Jackson might come as the chief guest.

“Suddenly main wings mein khadi hoon aur Shah Rukh ka performance aaraha hai and sponsor said Michael Jackson aaraha hai,” recalled the Main Hoon Na director, adding, “I was going, and the sponsor said but ma'am, your performance? I said bhaad mein jaaye. Shah Rukh rahega ghar jaayenge toh.”


As per Khan, she was taken to Jackson's room moments before meeting him. “They took me to his room, and it was completely dark because he didn't like bright lights and all. He was sitting in dim lights, and I am still getting goosebumps telling this," said the Om Shanti Om maker.

Recalling their interaction, she then added, "So soft spoken, he asked me, 'What's your name?' and I said Farah Khan. He said, 'such a powerful name', and I then clicked a photo with him standing still.”

According to Farah Khan, the cherished photograph remains one of her most treasured memories of meeting her idol Michael Jackson.



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