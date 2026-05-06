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Kate Middleton inaugurates new youth initiative after solo trip announcement

The Princess of Wales is scheduled to travel to Italy in mid of May marking her first after cancer remission

Kate Middleton inaugurates new youth initiative after solo trip announcement
Kate Middleton inaugurates new youth initiative after solo trip announcement  

Kate Middleton has returned to royal duties as she prepares for her first solo trip after cancer remission.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Catherine, 44, made a high-profile appearance at the University of East London (UEL) near Stratford to launch a new initiative for the youngsters.

The Daily Mail’s editor-in-chief, Rebecca English, shared a heartfelt video clip of the Princess of Wales attending a special session at the University.

"The Princess of Wales today launches a ‘pivotal’ new stage in her public work on helping the youngest in society with a high-profile engagement in London," she stated in the caption.

Rebecca continued, "Catherine is at the University of East London (UEL) near Stratford to unveil a new online resource by her Centre for Early Childhood for everyone working with babies, young children and their families." 

Her visit represented the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, focused on pioneering research in social and emotional development.

The joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the highlights of the mom of three from her key London engagement. 

"Prioritising early childhood and investing in the foundations of a healthier, more connected society. Today marks the launch of Foundations for Life, a guide developed by @earlychildhood for everyone working with babies, young children and their families," the caption read. 

This update came a few moments later, Kensington Palace announced that the future Queen will undertake a solo trip to Italy after her painful recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate Middleton will travel to Reggio Emilia, Italy, on May 13 and 14, 2026.

Notably, this two-day, solo visit marks her first international work trip since her cancer diagnosis, focusing on early childhood development and the "Reggio Emilia Approach" to education.   

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