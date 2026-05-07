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Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The Princess Royal captured hearts with her special encounter with a cute fan at Garden Party

Princess Annes special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party
Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Buckingham Palace's first Gardent Party of the year witnessed a special moment of Princess Anne.

King Charles III's sister - who is known as the most "hardworking royal" had a sweet encounter with a furry visitor.

In an official video shared by Royal Family's official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 6, all the senior Royals appeared in high spirits while meeting the visitors.

However, a special glimpse of Anne with Vegas, an excitable two-year-old hearing dog won hearts.

In the video clip, the excited pup could be seen jumping on Anne prompting Her Royal Highness to bent down and affectionately holding Vegas before asking its owner, "Is it everyone or is it just me?"

Admiring Princess Anne's sweet gesture a Royal fan noted, "Love HRH Princess Anne petting the assistance dog and not afraid of on her cream outfit"

The Garden Party - which coincided with King Charles estranged grandson, Prince Archie's 7th birthday was attended by all senior royals except, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

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