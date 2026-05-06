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Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares rare update after her royal trip announced

Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton is set to mark first royal trip abroad since her cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate brother James Middleton share rare update after her royal trip announced
Princess Kate brother James Middleton share rare update after her royal trip announced

James Middleton has shared a rare update following news of Catherine, Princess of Wales’s upcoming royal trip, offering a glimpse into the family’s current life.

Princess Kate’s brother has opened up on the bond his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, share with his son, Inigo.

Following a Lenten hiatus, James resumed posting and shared an image of Carole Middleton with his son Inigo, reading The Tale of Benjamin Bunny.

In a new interview, he expressed his desire for his two-year-old to form lasting bonds with his grandparents.

"I'm very fortunate to have my parents and that they're able to help support [in caring for Inigo]," James said, noting that being a grandparent represents a distinct role from parenting.

He noted, "I have wonderful childhood memories of my grandparents and of activities that we used to do with them, and I hope that Inigo generates the same sort of memories with my parents."

Princess Kates brother James Middleton shares rare update after her royal trip announced

Notably, his sweet remarks came after Kensington Palace announced that his sister the Princess of Wales is set to mark first royal trip abroad since her cancer diagnosis.

Princess Kate will undertake her first official overseas royal engagement since her cancer diagnosis when she travels to Italy next week.

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