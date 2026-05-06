Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles with Meghan’s shocking demand

Prince Harry is going extra miles to avoid any distressing situation for Meghan Markle upon her return to the UK this summer.
The Duke of Sussex has been all excited to bring Meghan back to his home country for the very first time since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.
However, before his highly anticipated return with Meghan in July this year, for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027, Harry wants a favourable situation for the duchess.
To ensure a drama-free UK trip for the mother of his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry has reached out to his father, King Charles III, per the sources.
An inside source has claimed that Harry has been pushinh Charles for a crisis management discussion on behalf of Meghan.
"King Charles is looking forward to welcoming the Sussexes this summer, but Prince Harry is extremely nervous over how Meghan will be received when she’s on UK soil – so he’s pushing for clear-the-air talks with his father to seek various assurances ahead of time," a source revealed.
They continued, "Harry has been coming in with all these demands on behalf of Meghan, and it’s already rubbing a lot of palace aides up the wrong way."
"Harry says he has no choice, just based on how badly things have gone in the past," added the insider.
This update comes just weeks ahead of Harry and Meghan's UK arrival - who left the county in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties.
The couple has been living in the US since then, with their kids.