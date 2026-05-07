King Charles hosts first Garden party of the year on Prince Archie's 7th birthday

King Charles III has hosted a lavish party at Buckingham Palace ahead of his estranged grandson, Prince Archie's 7th birthday.
His Majesty, who has never shared a birthday tribute on his official Instagram account, has shared key highlights from the event he attended on the same day the little Prince was set to celebrate his special day.
King's office released the highlights, featuring the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and other senior royal members attending the first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 6th.
"A Garden Party to recognise incredible frontline workers from across the UK! This afternoon, the King and Queen hosted a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services," the caption stated.
The statement continued, "Their Majesties were joined in the garden by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester."
However, Prince William and Kate Middleton were noticeably absent, hinting at the royal tension as they have been absent since King Charles III publicly congratulated Princess Eugenie on her third pregnancy.
This update came moments before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s grand celebration for their only son, Prince Archie, who will turn seven on Wednesday, May 6th.