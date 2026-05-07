News
Make us preferred on Google
News

King Charles hosts first Garden party of the year on Prince Archie's 7th birthday

His Majesty throws lavish party in absence of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace

King Charles throws first garden party of the year without Prince William, Kate Middleton
King Charles throws first garden party of the year without Prince William, Kate Middleton  

King Charles III has hosted a lavish party at Buckingham Palace ahead of his estranged grandson, Prince Archie's 7th birthday.

His Majesty, who has never shared a birthday tribute on his official Instagram account, has shared key highlights from the event he attended on the same day the little Prince was set to celebrate his special day.

King's office released the highlights, featuring the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and other senior royal members attending the first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 6th.

"A Garden Party to recognise incredible frontline workers from across the UK! This afternoon, the King and Queen hosted a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services," the caption stated.

The statement continued, "Their Majesties were joined in the garden by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester."

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton were noticeably absent, hinting at the royal tension as they have been absent since King Charles III publicly congratulated Princess Eugenie on her third pregnancy.

This update came moments before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s grand celebration for their only son, Prince Archie, who will turn seven on Wednesday, May 6th. 

Kate Middleton inaugurates new youth initiative after solo trip announcement
Kate Middleton inaugurates new youth initiative after solo trip announcement
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles with Meghan’s shocking demand
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles with Meghan’s shocking demand
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares rare update after her royal trip announced
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares rare update after her royal trip announced
Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub
Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub
Princess Kate set to embark on first solo foreign royal trip after her cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate set to embark on first solo foreign royal trip after her cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Prince Archie moments before his 7th birthday
Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Prince Archie moments before his 7th birthday
Prince William's Yorkshire visit sparks tension over Princess Eugenie baby news snub
Prince William's Yorkshire visit sparks tension over Princess Eugenie baby news snub
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson might take life-changing step for 'peace' amid downfall
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson might take life-changing step for 'peace' amid downfall
Sarah Ferguson gives huge public blow to Princess Eugenie after pregnancy news
Sarah Ferguson gives huge public blow to Princess Eugenie after pregnancy news
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton, husband James announce split after big loss
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton, husband James announce split after big loss
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' new honor for his lifelong ‘commitment’
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' new honor for his lifelong ‘commitment’
Princess Eugenie reacts as Beatrice's 'bandaid baby' plan sparks buzz amid pregnancy
Princess Eugenie reacts as Beatrice's 'bandaid baby' plan sparks buzz amid pregnancy

Popular News

A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral

A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral

2 hours ago
McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce

McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce
2 hours ago
Travis Kelce hints at 'wild' moment with Taylor Swift as wedding buzz mounts

Travis Kelce hints at 'wild' moment with Taylor Swift as wedding buzz mounts

3 hours ago