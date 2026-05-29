Selena Gomez pauses London trip to give big shoutout to Ariana Grande  

Selena Gomez is clearly a huge fan of her fellow musician, Ariana Grande.
The Calm Down hitmaker, who is currently exploring London without her husband, Benny Blanco, has interrupted her solo stay-cation to give a heartfelt tribute to the Wicked starlet.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, May 29th, Gomez dropped a screenshot of the song Hate That I Made You Love Me, after Grande officially launched her brand-new song.
"She's back," the singer-turned-actress scribbled with a crown emoji.
The two singers, who never officially recorded a song together, have once rubbed shoulders for one of the iconic songs of Gomez, 33.
Grande, 32, co-wrote the 2020 hit single Ice Cream by BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez.
Since then, the pair have publicly praised each other's music over the years as the Side to Side crooner sent floral bouquets to Selena to celebrate the Ice Cream release.
For those unaware, Selana Gomez is nowadays exploring London primarily to film the sixth season of the hit mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, alongside her legendary co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
However, Hate That I Made You Love Me is the first single from Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated musical album, Petal.