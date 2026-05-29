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Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance

Puth released his latest album ‘Whatever's Clever!’ in March 2026

Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance
Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance

Charlie Puth just delivered a live performance on NBC's Today Show.

On Friday, May 29, the 34-year-old singer performed live on the TODAY Plaza in New York as part of the Citi Concert Series

Donning a blue shirt, donning a silky maroon tie, Puth also played one of his songs on a piano.

His New York City concert at Madison Square Garden began at 7:30 PM.

Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance

Moreover, the We Don't Talk Anymore performer was joined on stage by special guests Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort.

The prices started at around $40, scaling up to $570 for premium and front-row seats.

According to Set List FM, Puth performed several songs during the concert, including Changes, See You Again, Beat Yourself Up, How Long, Washed Up, LA Girls, Home, Cry, Patient, Empty Cups, Sideways, We Don't Talk Anymore, BOY, Done for Me, Attention, Cheating on You, Love in Exile, and, One Call Away.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Attention hitmaker is travelling around the world with his Whatever's Clever World Tour, bringing his latest music to fans across North America, Europe and the UK.

The singer’s tour comes after the release of his newest album, Whatever's Clever, which he released in March 2026.

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