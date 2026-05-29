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Olivia Rodrigo ends silence on Taylor Swift drama

Rodrigo finally speaks out on rumoured feud with Swift

Olivia Rodrigo ends silence on Taylor Swift drama
Olivia Rodrigo ends silence on Taylor Swift drama

Olivia Rodrigo finally ended the prolonged silence on the feud rumours with Taylor Swift ahead of her highly anticipated new album, releasing in June.

It happened during her appearance on the Popcast with hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica, where the 23-year-old singer addressed many things including her rumoured fallout with the 36-year-old songstress, whom she once publicly idolised.

"I don't really read too far into it," said the Deja Vu hitmaker, adding, "I think if I dove into every internet sleuth that got things right or wrong about my life or any of my relationships."

The Vampire singer then added, “I'd just go crazy. There's just not enough time in the day.”

It’s worth mentioning here that feud between the two dates back to the release of Rodrigo's debut album Sour in May 2021.

The feud rumour intensified in 2023 following the release of The Grudge, which many described as a pointed reflection on a fractured mentorship, though neither Taylor Swift nor the Traitor musician has confirmed the speculation.

Her interview comes ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Releasing June 12, 2026, her forthcoming third studio is part of her third concert tour, the "Unraveled Tour", in support of the album, which will begin on September 25, 2026, in Hartford, and conclude on May 10, 2027, in London.



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