Kanye West brushes off antisemitism backlash, continues performing in Netherlands 

Kanye West has reportedly ignored the antisemitism ban as he is allowed to perform in the Netherlands.
The controversial hip-hop mogul is once again back on the music scene as he is now allowed to perform in the Netherlands despite being restricted by Jewish activists and Dutch lawmakers over multiple antisemitic scandals.
On Friday, May 29th, the Dutch government signaled green for Ye to perform in the country, sending the internet into a frenzy.
Minister for Asylum and Migration Bart van den Brink said, "You need clear reasons to bar people from your country. We did not find those in the analyses that were conducted."
Earlier this year, the musician took out a full-page advert in The Wall Street Journal to reject and apologise for his past behaviour, saying, "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite" and "I love Jewish people."
Despite his apology letter, the Bully hitmaker was banned from entering the UK, where he was scheduled to headline a festival.
In April, multiple Jewish activists and Dutch lawmakers called for the removal of the disgraced rapper from the ongoing festival, where he was promoting his 12th studio album, Bully.
For those new to the room, Kanye West will celebrate his 49th birthday in the Netherlands as his upcoming shows coincide.
Kanye West will hold two concerts, one in Arnhem and the other near the German border, on June 6th and 8th.