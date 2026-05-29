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Angelina Jolie leaves Brad Pitt 'heartbroken' after Maddox requests surname change

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in 2016 after two years of togetherness

Angelina Jolie leaves Brad Pitt heartbroken after Maddox requests surname change
Angelina Jolie leaves Brad Pitt 'heartbroken' after Maddox requests surname change   

Angelina Jolie is seemingly in a revenge mode against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. 

The Fight Club has been receiving heartbreaking updates from his adopted children since he finalized his messy divorce battle with the Salt actress.

A few days after Pitt, 62, scored a major legal win in his legal battle with Jolie, 50, over their Château Miraval winery, the former couple’s one of two grown-up children officially dropped “Pitt” from their last name.

During the graduation ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, Zahara Jolie was announced as Zahara Marley Jolie, as she officially removed Pitt from her last name.

After Zahara, on Friday, May 29th, multiple media reports claimed that Maddox had filed a plea to remove his father’s surname from his own.

An insider close to Pitt and Jolie revealed that, "It's not a surprise this news was released shortly after Brad had a significant evidentiary victory in the Miraval case."

It seems like Angelina Jolie, who initially filed for separation from Brad Pitt in 2016 after the alleged violence incident on a private plane, has been taking revenge on her former partner and has been brainwashing her kids' minds against their father. 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.

The children are also estranged from their father after the F1 actor physically assaulted her and their children during their flight from Europe. 

So far, neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie has responded to these reports.  

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