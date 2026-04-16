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Jubin Nautiyal secretly ties knot with longtime girlfriend in intimate ceremony

The 'Raataan Lambiyan' hitmaker reportedly married his childhood sweetheart in a private and intimate ceremony

Jubin Nautiyal secretly ties knot with longtime girlfriend in intimate ceremony
Jubin Nautiyal secretly ties knot with longtime girlfriend in intimate ceremony

Jubin Nautiyal has begun a new chapter of his life.

On Thursday, April 16, Times of India reported that the Raataan Lambiyan singer has secretly tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart in a private and intimate ceremony.

The 36-year-old Indian playback singer reportedly got married in his hometown in Uttarakhand and kept the nuptials low-key to avoid the spotlight.

According to a source, the wedding was attended only by close family members.

Speaking to the outlet, the insider said, "Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration."

"He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. They did not want a large-scale wedding and were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones," they added.

It is worth mentioning that the identity of Nautiyal's bride has been kept under wraps and no information has been shared about her.

The Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata singer has also not shared any pictures from the ceremony or issued an official statement about his marriage.

Who is Jubin Nautiyal?

Born on June 14, 1989, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Jubin Nautiyal is an Indian playback singer, who has one numerous esteemed awards, including IIFA, Filmfare and Zee Cine Award.

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