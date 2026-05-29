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Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims

The Duke of Sussex joined the board of African Parks in 2023 and is facing calls to step down from his position

Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over rape and torture claims
Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims 

Prince Harry has been facing intense scrutiny and demand to distance himself from his charity in Africa amid shocking claims.

The Duke of Sussex joined the board of African Parks in 2023 and previously served as the president for six years.

Now, Harry is being asked to step down from the charity as Survival International, an indigenous rights charity, has alleged widespread criminal activities by African Parks, including "rape and torture" by rangers, in the Republic of the Congo.

The charity was previously accused of human rights abuses by eco-guards against the Baka community in Odzala-Kokoua National Park, leading to an independent investigation by law firm Omnia Strategy.

In a May 2025 statement, African Parks acknowledged that "in some incidents, human rights abuses have occurred", as they issued an apology and vowed to address the issues.

On Wednesday, Survival International claimed that "the problems on the ground have not been solved," reported The Times.

The organisation also criticised Harry for attending a fundraising event in Arizona this week, which aimed to raise $1 billion.


Caroline Pearce, the director of Survival International, noted, "It is outrageous to see Harry's continued support of African Parks despite the horrific human rights abuses committed by its rangers against the Baka."

Prince Harry and Africa

Prince Harry has shared a deep connection with Africa since his childhood when he joined his father, King Charles, on a trip to South Africa in 1997 to spend some time away from the public eye following his mother, Princess Diana's, death.

The father-of-two also served as part of African Parks' team to help implement the first phase of the 500 Elephants project in 2016.

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