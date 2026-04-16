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Victoria Beckham finally speaks out on Brooklyn estrangement amid growing rift

The former Spice Girls star breaks silence on family feud after her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's scathing statement

Victoria Beckham finally speaks out on Brooklyn estrangement amid growing rift
Victoria Beckham finally speaks out on Brooklyn estrangement amid growing rift

Victoria Beckham has finally spoken her heart out on the family rift.

Nearly three months after her estranged eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, publicly slammed his family over their ongoing rift, the former Spice Girls alum opened up about her feelings on the issue.

During her interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the 51-year-old English fashion designer was asked about Brooklyn.

While she refused to use his name in her statement, Victoria spoke her heart out, saying, "I think that we've always — we love our children so much.”

"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it," she added.

It is worth mentioning that this marked the first time Victoria Beckham publicly expressed her opinion on the ongoing rift with her son.

In January 2026, Brooklyn Beckham took to his official Instagram Stories to release a lengthy statement addressing the family troubles.

He accused his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of trying to sabotage his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and spreading “countless lies."

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