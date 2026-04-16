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'Baywatch' star David Charvet accused of killing dog in alleged Malibu hit-and-run

David Charvet hit an English Labrador with a truck in a Malibu gated community on early Thursday morning

Baywatch star David Charvet accused of killing dog in alleged Malibu hit-and-run
'Baywatch' star David Charvet accused of killing dog in alleged Malibu hit-and-run

Baywatch star David Charvet has been accused of killing a dog in an alleged hit-and-run.

The dog's owner, Vera Errico, shared with TMZ that she was walking her three dogs on leashes in a gated Malibu community around 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, when Charvet's pickup truck hit the animal.

Errico claimed the actor hit one of her pets and then drove away from the gated community without stopping. She believes Charvet called police only after driving out of the community.

She rushed her 11-year-old Sunday, her English Labrador, to the vet, where the dog was ultimately euthanised.

While Errico and her husband went to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office to file a police report for a hit-and-run, police are not classifying it as such since Charvet called authorities from his truck.

Officials sent deputies to the scene to take a "traffic collision" report where more details are being gathered, including determining if the dog was leashed at the time of the accident.

About David Charvet

Charvet played Matt Brody on the beach rescue drama Baywatch from 1992 to 1996 and is the father of two, son Shaya, 18, and daughter Heaven, 19.

The 53-year-old stepped away from Hollywood and has lived a quiet life for the past few years.

Since stepping away from acting and music, Charvet runs The Jones Builders Group, a residential contracting company, in Los Angeles.

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