10 rare Michael Jackson facts that will blow your mind

Nearly 17 years after his death, Michael Jackson is still cherished for the iconic legacy he has built.
Despite being one of the most documented entertainer in the history, there are still many surprising layers to the late pop icon's life that fans have not heard of.
From almost playing Spider-Man to deep fear of loneliness, here's a list 10 mind-blowing facts about Michael Jackson.
Shy offstage
Although Michael Jackson was the King of Pop and thrilled fans with his electric performances, he was reportedly very shy and soft-spoken person off the stage.
Almost portrayed Spider-Man
The Criminal hitmaker was a huge Spider-Man fan and wanted to play the character, for which he attempted to acquire Marvel Entertainment in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
However, the deal could not be locked in and the role went to other actors when the company launched its film franchise.
Fear of loneliness
Despite being one of the most famous people in the world, the Thriller crooner had a deep fear of loneliness and often expressed feelings of isolation.
"People think they know me, but they don't. Not really. Actually, I am one of the loneliest people on this earth. I cry sometimes, because it hurts. It does. To be honest, I guess you could say that it hurts to be me," he said during an interview.
Donated millions of dollars in charities
The You Are Not Alone hitmaker had a soft spot for children, which is why he supported numerous children's charities and donated multimillion dollars.
His often visits to orphanages and hospitals became a special highlight of his life.
Wore disguises to step out in public
Following his death, Michael Jackson's brother Marlon revealed that the late star would use a variety of unusual disguises to avoid being recognised in public.
As per Marlon, the Billie Jean singer even dressed as a homeless once.
Did not have a typical childhood
Unlike a normal child, Michael Jackson had a traumatic childhood that was defined by intense labor, strict discipline and abuse.
The late pop icon revealed being physically and emotionally abused by his father, Joseph, sharing that he often vomited and felt sick from fear when seeing him.
Due to achieving success at an early age of five, Jackson also missed out on many celebrations and milestones, including Christmas and birthdays.
Created his own amusement park
Having spent a traumatized childhood, Michael Jackson created a safe haven for himself and other children in the form of Neverland Ranch.
Neverland Ranch, now known as Sycamore Valley Ranch, is a property in Los Angeles which was formerly owned by Michael Jackson.
It comprised of his home, a theatre, an amusement park and a zoo.
One of the reasons to built the amusement park was to provide sick and underprivileged children with an opportunity to enjoy themselves and forget about their troubles for a little while.
His famous antigravity lean was carefully engineered move
Michael Jackson's iconic 45 degree lean in his hit song Smooth Criminal was not any camera trick, but a real spectacle.
For the special move, the singer and his team worked closely with engineers to develop special patented shoes with hooks that locked into the stage, helping him achieve the iconic step.
Secretly worked on Sonic Hedgehog 3 soundtrack
Months after his death in 2009, it was reported that the late American singer secretly worked on the soundtrack of Sonic Hedgehog 3.
According to composer Brad Buxer, Michael Jackson worked in secret on the game, requesting anonymity due to the poor sound quality of the finished product.
Fascination with history and royalty
Michael Jackson had a significant interest in history and royalty, specifically the British and French royalty and military history.
The singer's fascination was reflected in his personal style and artistic imagery, often blending real-life historical figures with his work.