Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively plan shocking escape to ditch legal mess

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering moving abroad to escape the drama surrounding around actress’ It Ends with Us lawsuit.
The couple, who was once used to have big dinner parties and hangout with Taylor Swift all the time, has apparently lost their spark.
Their depressing new life, as described by their friends, has taken a toll on them, especially on the 38-year-old actress, so much so that the pair has considered relocating to the UK.
A source, in this regard, told the Daily Mail, "Blake and Ryan have even discussed moving to the UK. But what's making them take a long, hard look at their immediate future is that their kids' schooling and friends are in the States."
Moreover, the confidant shared, "With Ryan's huge success with Wrexham, he has a great affinity for the UK."
The insider also shed light on Lively getting a second chance to revive her struggling career there as it added, "Blake could rebrand there and believes there are top of the line filmmakers who could give her a second chance."
She is only left with The Survival List, a rom-com project which will star in and produce.
In the end, the source noted that the Gossip Girl actress is just so “tired” as this has taken a lot out of her.
Her role as Lily Bloom in 2024 film adaptation was supposed to mark the It Ends with Us actress major comeback after taking break to raise her four children.
However, the movie unexpectedly became a nightmare when she became embroiled in a legal war with costar-director, Justin Baldoni.
In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her.
Then in January 2025, Baldoni countered stroke her lawsuit by filing a $400 defamation case, alleging that the couple tried to hijack his directional movie.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face off in a federal trial starting May 18, 2026.