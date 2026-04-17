D4vd takes shocking turn as he arrested without bail amid teen's death probe

D4vd has been arrested after the body of a missing teenage girl was discovered in his impounded Tesla, in a case that has shocked fans and prompted an ongoing investigation.
On April 16, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of the 21-year-old music artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke noting via X that he is "being held without bail."
“The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration," the LAPD added.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office told PEOPLE in a statement that it "is aware of the arrest of David Anthony Burke by the Los Angeles Police Department."
"The case is expected to be presented to the Major Crimes Division, at which point prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charge," the D.A.'s office continued.
It added, "At this time, additional information is not available. We will share an update on Monday once a filing decision has been made."
According to an LAPD source, D4vd was arrested in the Hollywood Hills on suspicion-based charges and has allegedly not cooperated with the investigation.
Meanwhile His attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, said in a statement, saying, “Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."
They added, "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”
The arrest comes two months after the artist was named in a grand jury probe, with prosecutors saying D4vd may be linked to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.