Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton move-in rumors heat up after unusual shopping trip

The rumours of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton moving in has heat up after the couple went for an unusual shopping trip.
It all started when the pair was seen in Los Angeles, shopping for home furnishings.
A source, in this regard, dished out to The Sun that the two are considered to among the busiest people in showbiz, but they are determined to do everything to see each other when they have any spare time.
“It’s more than just a casual connection,” the insider revealed, adding, ““Her family likes him and Kim’s very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible.”
“They didn’t have long together because she had commitments in the US to get back to, but it was quality time.”
However, neither the 45-year-old reality star nor the 41-year-old famous Formula 1 driver has addressed to the rumours of moving in.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s romance became public with their first major appearance together at Super Bowl LX in February 2026.
The SKIMS founder also recently stepped out with her current love interest at the 2026 Coachella musical festival last week, chatting and smiling at each other.