Christina Applegate faces health concerns amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).
The 54-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, is reportedly said to have been admitted to hospital in late March.
It is unclear whether the hospitalization is linked to her condition.
A representative for Applegate told Page Six: “I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”
Applegate has been open about her condition, revealing as recently as February that she is largely bedbound due to ongoing pain.
The Married… with Children alum made the emotional confession in an interview with People, saying she still tries to take her 15-year-old daughter Sadie to school and activities.
“I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves,” she said.
Applegate went on to share at that time, “I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do.”
Notably, she has a recently released memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, which discusses her tenure in Hollywood as well as her struggles with MS.