News
News

Christina Applegate faces health concerns amid MS battle

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021

Christina Applegate faces health concerns amid MS battle
Christina Applegate faces health concerns amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 54-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, is reportedly said to have been admitted to hospital in late March.

It is unclear whether the hospitalization is linked to her condition.

A representative for Applegate told Page Six: “I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Applegate has been open about her condition, revealing as recently as February that she is largely bedbound due to ongoing pain.

The Married… with Children alum made the emotional confession in an interview with People, saying she still tries to take her 15-year-old daughter Sadie to school and activities.

“I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves,” she said.

Applegate went on to share at that time, “I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do.”

Notably, she has a recently released memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, which discusses her tenure in Hollywood as well as her struggles with MS.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make 'clear request' to wedding guests after snubbing parents
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make 'clear request' to wedding guests after snubbing parents
Katie Price reacts on seventh driving ban: ‘I am going to....’
Katie Price reacts on seventh driving ban: ‘I am going to....’
Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. reunite to preview 'Avengers: Doomsday' at CinemaCon
Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. reunite to preview 'Avengers: Doomsday' at CinemaCon
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton move-in rumors heat up after unusual shopping trip
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton move-in rumors heat up after unusual shopping trip
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively plan shocking escape to ditch legal mess
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively plan shocking escape to ditch legal mess
D4vd case takes shocking turn as he arrested without bail amid teen's death probe
D4vd case takes shocking turn as he arrested without bail amid teen's death probe
Tom Cruise to return as Pete Mitchell in action-packed movie 'Top Gun 3'
Tom Cruise to return as Pete Mitchell in action-packed movie 'Top Gun 3'
'Baywatch' star David Charvet accused of killing dog in alleged Malibu hit-and-run
'Baywatch' star David Charvet accused of killing dog in alleged Malibu hit-and-run
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'
Lana Del Rey thrills with surprise release of 'First Light' for James Bond new game
Lana Del Rey thrills with surprise release of 'First Light' for James Bond new game
Victoria Beckham finally speaks out on Brooklyn estrangement amid growing rift
Victoria Beckham finally speaks out on Brooklyn estrangement amid growing rift
Finn Wolfhard slammed for quoting viral Kanye West, Taylor Swift VMA interruption on stage
Finn Wolfhard slammed for quoting viral Kanye West, Taylor Swift VMA interruption on stage

Popular News

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson mourns sudden death of mother

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson mourns sudden death of mother
8 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar shares shocking update on 'Hera Pheri 3'

Akshay Kumar shares shocking update on 'Hera Pheri 3'
25 minutes ago
Katie Price reacts on seventh driving ban: ‘I am going to....’

Katie Price reacts on seventh driving ban: ‘I am going to....’
an hour ago