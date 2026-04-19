D4vd arrest: Celeste Rivas' father says 'Thank God' as singer faces major setback 

Celeste Rivas' family has spoken out after D4vd was arrested in connection to the teen's disturbing murder.
The slain teen's father, Jesus Rivas, praised God for the "justice" in a statement provided by the family's attorney, Patrick Steinfeld, after learning about the singer's arrest, seven months after Celeste's dead body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name.
"Thank God...justice for Celeste," said her father, with the attorney noting that the family was "committed to ensuring that Celeste's voice is heard".
D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody on Thursday by the LAPD's robbery-homicide division and is being held without bail. He is expected to be charged on Monday.
Ahead of D4vd's first court appearance, Celeste's family attorney shared, "Out of respect for the District Attorney's Office and the LAPD Homicide Investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death. The family has chosen not to make any public statement until after David Anthony Burke is arraigned and the District Attorney concludes their press conference."
Patrick, who is a wrongful death attorney, also shared that the teen's family will be making their first public statement outside the courthouse "following the DA's press conference".
Celeste's dismembered and decomposed body was discovered in September 2025 after tow-yard employees detected a foul odour.
She was last reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April by her family.
Following the discovery of her body, which put D4vd at the centre of the disturbing case, the singer kept a low profile and cancelled his ongoing tour.
A grand jury investigation was opened against D4vd in February; however, the singer has not yet been indicted.
D4vd's attorneys deny any wrongdoing in Celeste Rivas' murder
The Romantic Homicide singer's attorneys denied that he was guilty of murdering the teen.
"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," his attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter said in a joint statement.