Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage journey ahead of 15th anniversary 

As Kate Middleton and Prince William's 15th wedding anniversary approaches, a reflection on their incredible royal journey as a couple.
The future monarch and his life partner, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday, April 29th, have faced a series of challenges and have spent nearly a decade together.
However, the opportunity for fans to reflect on everything they have achieved and overcome as a couple, before they celebrate 15 years of togetherness.
It also offers a chance to consider what the future holds for them both as husband and wife, and as the future King and Queen.
After marriage and welcoming their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, William and Kate's marriage initially came into the spotlight when the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.
Despite coping with the challenges, the devastation has come with nothing but has deepened their bond and given them a renewed focus on their family.
The 43-year-old future Queen also became a strong pillar for her husband and the entire British Royal Family clan during Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and his subsequent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were last pictured at the 2026 Commonwealth Day Service on March 9th, supporting King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne.