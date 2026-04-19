Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae team up for surprise 'drop dead' performance at Coachella

Olivia Rodrigo performed her brand-new single drop dead live for the first time at Coachella as she joined Addison Rae's set as a surprise guest.
On Saturday night, April 18, the traitor hitmaker caused a frenzy among the audience when she joined Rae's performance of Headphones On.
In a heartfelt move, Rodrogi appeared on the stage as Rae sang her Headphones On lyrics, "I compare myself to the new It Girl", and following that, they performed a day-old Rodrigo's song.
Reacting to the surprising performance, fans flooded the internet, expressing their excitement for the unexpected stage collab and drop dead live debut.
"This is more iconic then superbowl omg," one fan on X penned.
Another user added, "and we say thank you addison for bringing her to coachella and giving us the first live performance of drop dead."
"This is pure pop girlhood chaos and I'm HERE for it," a third fan noted.
Olivia Rodrigo's surprise appearance at Addison Rae's set has also sparked buzz about a potential collab between the pop stars on the upcoming album.
Drop Dead is the first single to be released from Rodrigo's upcoming album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out on June 12.
The song was released on Friday alongside a Petra Collins-directed music video filmed at the Palace of Versailles.