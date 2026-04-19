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D4vd's parents stand by son after arrest in connection with teen's death

D4vd was arrested without bail seven months after Celeste Rivas body was discovered in his Tesla

D4vds parents stand by son after arrest in connection with teens death
D4vd's parents stand by son after arrest in connection with teen's death

D4vd's parents have shown their support for their musician son after he was arrested in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas.

The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murdering the teen, whose dismembered and decomposed body was found in the truck of his Tesla seven months ago.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the lawyer for D4vd's parents, Dawud Burke and Colleen Burke, said that they are supporting their son, as he awaits his first court appearance.

"The parents are sad and disappointed that David was arrested; however, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent," family lawyer Kent A. Schaffer noted.

He added, "They fully support him."

The lawyer shared that the parents learnt of the arrest while awaiting a court decision in Texas over their fight against grand jury subpoenas seeking to haul them before a panel in Los Angeles.

While a grand jury investigation was opened against D4vd in February, the 21-year-old has not yet been indicted.

Instead, the police are planning to present the case in front of the county prosecutor on Monday for a charging decision.

Meanwhile, D4vd's lawyers maintained a not-guilty argument, sharing that "the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death".

Celeste Rivas' body was discovered in September 2025, after tow-yard employees alerted police after they detected a foul odour from the vehicle.

police at the scene to arrest D4vd
police at the scene to arrest D4vd

The investigation was mainly kept under wraps, with a court order blocking the Los Angeles County medical examiner from releasing autopsy findings.

Moreover, D4vd was revealed to be the "target" of the murder probe after his family challenged their subpoenas in Texas.

Celeste Rivas was last reported missing by her family in April; however, it was not the first time she had run away from their Lake Elsinore home.

Since the discovery of her body, the Romantic Homicide singer has been at the centre of the investigation and the internet speculations, especially amid romance speculation between D4vd, 21, and the minor, who was 13 when she went missing.

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