Manon takes Coachella stage without KATSEYE amid exit rumours

Manon, who was not part of KATSEYE's Coachella performance last week, joined PinkPantheress' set as a surprise guest.
PinkPantheress threw a star-studded Coachella Weekend 2 performance on Saturday night, which included a surprise appearance from Zara Larsson, who performed the title track from her album Midnight Sun and hinted at a possible collaboration with PinkPantheress on the upcoming deluxe edition Girls Trip.
Several artists joined the Boy’s a liar hitmaker set, including Janelle Monáe, DJ Ninajirachi, Chase Infiniti, and Slayyyter.
However, the artist who garnered the most attention was Manon, who was notably absent from the KATSEYE performance last week amid a hiatus from the group.
Fans flooded social media, celebrating the 23-year-old on the Coachella stage amid speculations of exit from the girl group and alleged mistreatment which led to the hiatus announcement in February.
One fan penned on X, "She said we r getting on that coachella stage one way or another."
"I told you she'd make it to Coachella one way or another," another user noted.
A third user added, "It's not a company that's gonna stop her from getting on stage."
"Removed from her group's coachella performance so she went on stage with another artist oh she's so fab," a fourth fan wrote.
In addition to missing the Coachella set, Manon was also not part of the group's latest single title Pinky Up, which they performed at Coachella.
Meanwhile, PinkPantheress performed several of her well-known tracks, including Stateside, Romeo, Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 and Illegal.