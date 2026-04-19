Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom welcome baby boy, share sweet first snaps 

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, are now parents!
A year after their beach wedding, the couple quietly welcomed their first baby boy as they announced the joyful family update on their joint Instagram accounts on Saturday, April 18.
"He's here, we are so in love," the proud parents wrote, announcing the arrival of their only son with their 1.5 million followers on a social media platform.
Fans reaction over Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's new update:
As the news broke, several fans and friends of the two rushed to the comments section to express their heartfelt wishes, with one commenting, "Little Scott Theroux finally arrived! Welcome to the world!"
"Congratulations! We're so thrilled for you and Nicole - and both families!" another noted.
While a third said, "Omgggggggg so beautiful! Congrats @n.brydonbloom."
For those new to the room, the two initially revealed the first pregnancy as the 32-year-old American actress shared pictures of her baby bump in December last year.
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom tied the knot in March of 2025, after approximately two years of dating.
The pair posted a carousel of photos from the intimate affair, writing, "Had a very special week," while giving a special shout-out to Victoria Beckham, who specially customised Bloom’s bridal dress.