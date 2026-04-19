News
News

Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom welcome baby boy, share sweet first snaps

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux announce the arrival of their first baby after a year of marriage

Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom welcome baby boy, share sweet first snaps
Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom welcome baby boy, share sweet first snaps 

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, are now parents!

A year after their beach wedding, the couple quietly welcomed their first baby boy as they announced the joyful family update on their joint Instagram accounts on Saturday, April 18.

"He's here, we are so in love," the proud parents wrote, announcing the arrival of their only son with their 1.5 million followers on a social media platform.

Fans reaction over Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's new update: 

As the news broke, several fans and friends of the two rushed to the comments section to express their heartfelt wishes, with one commenting, "Little Scott Theroux finally arrived! Welcome to the world!" 

"Congratulations! We're so thrilled for you and Nicole - and both families!" another noted.

While a third said, "Omgggggggg so beautiful! Congrats @n.brydonbloom." 

For those new to the room, the two initially revealed the first pregnancy as the 32-year-old American actress shared pictures of her baby bump in December last year.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom tied the knot in March of 2025, after approximately two years of dating.

The pair posted a carousel of photos from the intimate affair, writing, "Had a very special week," while giving a special shout-out to Victoria Beckham, who specially customised Bloom’s bridal dress.  

D4vd arrest: Celeste Rivas' father says 'Thank God' as singer faces major setback
D4vd arrest: Celeste Rivas' father says 'Thank God' as singer faces major setback
Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims
Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims
'Game of Thrones' star returns to DC universe in 'The Batman Part II' sequel
'Game of Thrones' star returns to DC universe in 'The Batman Part II' sequel
Justin Baldoni questions Blake Lively's 'inappropriate' request ahead of trial
Justin Baldoni questions Blake Lively's 'inappropriate' request ahead of trial
Selena Gomez issues emotional plea for 'support' as Benny Blanco split rumours intensify
Selena Gomez issues emotional plea for 'support' as Benny Blanco split rumours intensify
Madonna sparks lip-sync debate during surprise Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter
Madonna sparks lip-sync debate during surprise Coachella set with Sabrina Carpenter
Inside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson nasty fight, Netflix doc cancellation and social media unfollow
Inside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson nasty fight, Netflix doc cancellation and social media unfollow
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner send birthday love to Kourtney with sweet message
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner send birthday love to Kourtney with sweet message
Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony
Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
Victoria Beckham drops emotional message on birthday as Brooklyn stays silent
Victoria Beckham drops emotional message on birthday as Brooklyn stays silent
Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back fan-favorite star
Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' brings back fan-favorite star

Popular News

Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae team up for surprise 'drop dead' performance at Coachella

Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae team up for surprise 'drop dead' performance at Coachella
10 minutes ago
Meghan Markle risks explosive fallout with Prince Harry over shocking demand

Meghan Markle risks explosive fallout with Prince Harry over shocking demand
9 hours ago
Justin Baldoni questions Blake Lively's 'inappropriate' request ahead of trial

Justin Baldoni questions Blake Lively's 'inappropriate' request ahead of trial
10 hours ago