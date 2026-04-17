Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Love & War' gets major update ahead of release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has been postponed once again, with its release now pushed to 2027.
There has been much speculation over Love & War’s release, which was originally set for 2025 after its January 2024 announcement but has since been delayed twice.
On April 17, Bhansali Productions confirmed a new release date.
Love & War will now release on January 21, 2027, just ahead of Republic Day, Bhansali Productions announced on Instagram.
According to a source, the team is taking stringent steps to stop any leaks ahead of the film’s release.
A source close to the film shared, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers has reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.”
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, speaking ahead of Milan Fashion Week, said she is nearing the end of filming Love & War, calling it a “magical” and once-in-a-lifetime experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.