Pankaj Tripathi's raw confession on cultural shock: ‘People judged me very quickly...’

Pankaj Tripathi recently opened up in a raw confession about the culture shock he faced after entering Bollywood.
The 49-year-old actor, who is one of the notable actors of film industry now, nearly eight years of rejection and financial hardship in Mumbai to become an actor.
While recalling a massive cultural shock, Tripathi, during an interview, told YouTube channel Yuvaa, “When I came to Delhi in 2001, I faced cultural shock.”
He then revealed, “It was the first time I saw girls smoking. I was like, ‘Yeh kaisi ladkiyan hain?’ (What kind of girls are they?) But after about fifteen days, I realised that wasn’t the right way to look at it.”
According to the Mirzapur star, language became one of the first barriers he faced in the city coming from a Hindi-medium background.
He added, “People judged me very quickly because of my language. They assumed that if someone cannot speak English fluently, they must come from a poor background or lack exposure.”
The Metro In Dino actor further added, “People often judge your capability based on the language you speak, whereas in reality, the two have nothing to do with each other.”
On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie, a film based on the Amazon Prime original hit web series, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 4, 2026.