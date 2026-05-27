Ranveer Singh asks cryptic question amid FWICE ban over abrupt 'Don 3' exit  

Ranveer Singh has shared a cryptic question after he faced boycott from Bollywood.
The Band Baaja Baaraat actor has appeared in his first interview since he abruptly exited Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, Don 3.
In an interview with an Indian spiritual speaker, Singh asked a significant question, which his followers wanted to ask him from the founder of the Isha Foundation.
On Tuesday, May 26, the official page of Sadhguru shared a light-hearted video of a Dhurandhar actor, asking the mystic, "What is the use of life?"
Responding to Singh’s question, he explained, "When you ask, ‘What is the purpose of life?’, essentially, you’re asking, ‘What is the use of life?"
"There is no use. Even if you were not born, everything would be fine. Believe me, actually, it would be better," the yogi added with a smirk.
He continued, "There is no purpose. Life is a phenomenon beyond these nonsensical, logical calculations about what is the purpose of this, what is the purpose of that, what is the use of this. There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect."
This fun banter sparked online chaos as several fans were stunned by the timing.
Notably, the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) controversy emerged when Ranveer Singh walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s project Don 3 just weeks before shooting, despite years of planning and pre-production work.
Afterwards, producers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment, alleged they suffered losses worth nearly Rs 45 crore due to hotel bookings, overseas schedules, and other production expenses already made for the film.
Due to his alleged refusal to respond to multiple requests from the film body to discuss the situation, FWICE issued a "non-cooperation" directive and urged the industry not to work with the actor until the matter is resolved.