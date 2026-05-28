Pooja Bhatt makes bold comparison between herself and Alia Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt has praised Alia Bhatt, calling her an “upgraded version” of herself while also saying that her sister’s daughter Raha is “born to be an actor.”
The Sadak starlet emphasized that she and her sister, the Alpha star are different personalities, adding that her era has passed and Alia is now defining her own space in the industry.
She added, “I have had my time. This is her time, and she has certain attributes, and she has a certain way of navigating this business that I didn’t have. She is very astute. That game you are meant to play, she knows how to play it, and she does it marvellously.”
Pooja went on to say, “I am talking about the choices she has made as an actor, the filmmakers she has chosen to work with, the hours that she puts in with regard to rehearsals.”
She further shared how she feels Alia is an upgraded version of her and said, “When you buy a new phone, you upgrade to a phone with more features. So I would like to believe that she is an upgraded model, and there will be an even more upgraded model with her daughter when she decides to become an actress.”
Pooja stated, “I think she is born to be one. Unless she becomes a NASA scientist… I don’t know. If you look at that child, she is riveting, and look at the genes. There’s a spark. When she walks into a room, everybody pales in comparison. Your eye only wants to rest on her.”
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, a Shiv Rawail directorial co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.